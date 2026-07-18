AI and Privacy: Zoom Users Find a New Workaround

With the development of modern technologies, recording and transcribing our daily conversations is becoming commonplace. Especially as AI-powered note-taking apps gain popularity, many users have begun to worry about their personal privacy and the confidentiality of their conversations. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal shows that unusual methods of fighting this trend are emerging. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Venture investor Jeremy Levine found a unique solution to this problem. He changed his name on the Zoom platform not just to "Jeremy Levine," but to "Jeremy Levine I do not consent to transcription or recording." This small trick is intended to warn interlocutors and prevent unauthorized recording. Levine calls such constant surveillance "socially unacceptable behavior" and emphasizes that it completely destroys the environment of free conversation.

Digital "graveyards" and ethical issues

According to TechCrunch, there are currently dozens of AI apps on the market that automatically analyze and transcribe meetings. For example, programs like Granola are being used to record not only business meetings but also personal ones. Some users even record conversations during first dates, later using AI models like Claude to analyze how attractive or empathetic they appeared.

However, this trend raises serious legal and ethical questions. In many cases, interlocutors remain unaware that their every word is being etched into digital memory. Venture investor Eric Bahn admits that he now has to assume that any meeting might be recorded, even if a phone is not visible on the table.

Experts are drawing attention to another important aspect: "audio landfills." If every meeting, hallway chat, or personal conversation is transcribed, who will read all of it? Ultimately, the accumulation of a massive database that no one listens to or analyzes again could diminish the value of communication.

As the culture of remote work and online meetings takes shape in Uzbekistan, caution is required when using such AI tools. It should not be forgotten that the privacy of personal data and conversations is not just a technical issue, but a cultural and legal one. For now, the "protest manifestos" of users like Jeremy Levine remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to counter this digital surveillance.