Serbia Joins NASA's Artemis Accords: A New Phase in Space Exploration

Serbia has officially become the 69th nation to sign the NASA-led Artemis Accords, committing to the exploration of space for peaceful purposes and through open cooperation. The document was signed by Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić during a ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington. This step helps the country secure its place in the modern space race. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by NASA and the U.S. Department of State in partnership with seven founding nations. This document sets out practical principles for international cooperation in exploring the Moon, Mars, and other objects in the solar system. The primary goal of the agreement is to ensure the use of space for peaceful purposes and the open exchange of scientific data.

Key Principles and Goals of Cooperation

Countries joining this agreement take on a number of important obligations. According to ixbt.com, these principles include:

Use of outer space for peaceful purposes only;

Open sharing of scientific discoveries and data with the international community;

Providing assistance to participants of space missions in emergency situations;

Preservation of historical sites and artifacts in space;

Mitigation of space debris and prevention of mutual interference.

For Serbia, this agreement opens opportunities to participate in major future NASA projects, particularly within the Artemis program. Serbian specialists can now participate in creating scientific instruments for the Moon Base project, preparing technological payloads, and developing satellites for lunar expeditions.

Historical Heritage and a Look to the Future

NASA administration highlighted that the contribution of Serbian engineers to the American space program is not new. According to Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson, Serbian specialists played a significant role as early as the Apollo program era. Specifically, Milojko "Mike" Vucelić was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest U.S. honors, for his service in successfully returning the Apollo 13 crew to Earth.

Minister Marko Đurić noted that joining this agreement means continuing the traditions of great scientists like Nikola Tesla, Milutin Milanković, and David Vujić. David Vujić participated in the Apollo program and was a member of the engineering group known as the "Serbian Seven." They were actively involved in creating spacecraft control, power supply, and docking systems.

Today, NASA continues to expand the ranks of Artemis Accords participants. A number of other countries are expected to join this initiative in the coming years. This serves as a solid international foundation for humanity to create permanent infrastructure on the Moon and explore deep space more thoroughly.