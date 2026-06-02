Urent scooters are now available on SDEK and SwiftDrive platforms

·25·Technology
Urent scooters are now available on SDEK and SwiftDrive platforms

The Urent kicksharing service has expanded its functionality by integrating with new digital platforms. Now, scooter locations are displayed on maps within the SDEK logistics operator's mobile app. This allows users to plan complex routes by combining parcel delivery and electric scooter travel. This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting states.

To start a rental, the app automatically redirects the user to the Urent service. This convenience serves to further optimize the process of moving around the city and using courier services.

Additionally, corporate clients now have access to scooters via the SwiftDrive platform. This feature allows companies to centrally manage all types of business travel, from taxis to scooter rentals, under a single contract.

The Urent press service noted that the main priority is creating convenience for users. Customers will be able to find scooters through services they are already accustomed to and plan the most optimal routes across the city.

UrentSDEKSwiftDriveKicksharingTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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