Motorola Edge 2026: Compact smartphone with IP69 protection and Sony camera

·53·Technology
Motorola Edge 2026: Compact smartphone with IP69 protection and Sony camera

Motorola has officially unveiled its new Edge 2026 smartphone. The device is quite compact by modern standards, featuring a 6.3-inch display diagonal. The Extreme AMOLED panel provides a resolution of 2640 × 1216 pixels and a record-breaking brightness of up to 5200 nits in HDR mode. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone's battery capacity is 5000 mAh, supporting 60W wired and 15W wireless charging technologies. The camera system consists of three modules: a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 serves as the main sensor. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera also features 50-megapixel resolution.

The device's hardware platform is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 chip. The smartphone runs on the Android 16 operating system, and the manufacturer promises at least three major system updates. A key feature is that the body is fully protected against water and dust according to the IP69 standard.

The Motorola Edge 2026 will go on sale in the US market on June 11, 2026. Initially, the model will be offered only in an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configuration. The price of the new gadget is set at $600.

MotorolaEdge 2026SmartphoneMediaTekAndroid 16
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Abror Shuhratov
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