VTB is creating a specialized AI platform for robot control

·28·Technology
VTB is creating a specialized AI platform for robot control

VTB Bank is developing a new platform designed to control physical robots using artificial intelligence. This project, implemented in partnership with T1, eliminates the need to program each movement individually, significantly simplifying the process of using robots. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new system is based on the concept of digital AI agents. Instead of writing complex work scenarios, the user defines a specific business task, and the platform independently distributes commands among robots and monitors their execution. This system is expected to be used in various fields such as customer service, delivery, facility security, and cash collection.

The project is being developed at the base of a Chinese AI competence center. This center was established for conducting practical research and testing new devices with the participation of Russian and Chinese specialists. Previously, it was reported that the bank is working on replacing NVIDIA processors with Chinese alternative solutions within the framework of this partnership.

According to expert estimates, the costs of creating such a platform could reach up to 1 billion rubles. The bulk of the funds will be directed not only to software development but also to integrating various types of robots, creating secure control mechanisms, and training AI models to operate in real-world environments.

If the project is successfully implemented, VTB will become one of the first major companies to use AI agents as intermediaries between business processes and physical robots. This is expected to be a new milestone in industrial robotics and the automation of corporate operations.

VTBArtificial IntelligenceRoboticsT1NVIDIA
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Abror Shuhratov
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