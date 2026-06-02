Turning a Handbag into a Cyberdeck: A Rebellion Against Big Tech

A blogger named CC, who calls herself an "open-source bad girl," has transformed her pink seashell-shaped handbag into a full-fledged cyberdeck. This device is not just an accessory, but a powerful computer connected to a Tamagotchi, an e-reader, and personal servers. Although CC has no background in software engineering, she learned to build unusual DIY computers based on Raspberry Pi and is teaching other women to do the same through her Bimbo Tech blog. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The concept of a cyberdeck first appeared in William Gibson's 1984 novel "Neuromancer." In the 2010s, when small computers like Raspberry Pi hit the market, enthusiasts began building their own devices. In recent months, artistic and hyper-feminine cyberdecks created by women have become popular on social media. Criticizing the hidden misogyny in the tech world, CC notes that "elite" models are always released in black or silver, while pink is ignored.

Currently, various creative examples can be seen on Instagram and TikTok: Game Boy consoles made of wood and moss, MP3 players inside 3D-printed fossils, and even mini-computers hidden inside Barbie dollhouses. This movement is a symbol of protest not only against aesthetics but also against the uniformity and control of giants like Meta and Apple. Users are tired of not being able to "jailbreak" their $1000 iPhone devices.

This trend allows people to regain control over technology. According to CC, stepping out of the "black box" and being able to independently modify one's devices is the pinnacle of creativity. This movement aims not just to consume technology, but to turn it into a tool for personalization and freedom.