How Europe's AI strategy differs from Silicon Valley

The global artificial intelligence (AI) race is often interpreted as a struggle between the US and China. However, at the VivaTech conference, Europe is proposing a completely different model. While Silicon Valley has been striving for scale, speed, and market dominance in recent years, Europe is promoting a counter-balance—a vision based on industrial competitiveness and technological sovereignty. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This divergence has become even more apparent over the past year. While American AI companies are rushing to release increasingly powerful models, European policymakers are focusing on regulation, transparency, privacy, and infrastructure independence. Although critics argue this approach stifles innovation, proponents emphasize that Europe is attempting to lead through governance and legislation.

Europe's AI ambitions are shaped by the sectors in which it has historically excelled. While the Silicon Valley boom relies primarily on consumer platforms and foundational models like ChatGPT, European companies are focused on applying AI to complex systems such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and energy. These sectors require not only powerful models but also operational expertise and long-term trust.

Instead of competing directly with Silicon Valley at the consumer scale, Europe is positioning itself as a hub for "industrial AI." These systems manage supply chains, transport networks, and critical infrastructure. Competitions held in partnership with TechCrunch as part of VivaTech 2026 allow new startups to showcase their projects on global stages from Paris to San Francisco.