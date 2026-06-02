T2 operator to launch VoLTE roaming in 48 countries by 2026

·45·Technology
T2 operator to launch VoLTE roaming in 48 countries by 2026

Russian mobile operator T2 (formerly Tele2) has announced ambitious plans to expand its VoLTE roaming service. According to the company, the operator aims to nearly double the geographic reach of this service. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the ability to make voice calls over LTE networks is available to T2 subscribers in 23 countries and 30 foreign networks. Statistics show that nearly 70,000 people actively use this service abroad every day.

By the end of 2026, the operator plans to add another 25 countries to this list. The rapid development of international VoLTE services for T2 began in 2025, with 18 foreign networks integrated into the system within one year.

Currently, this technology is successfully operating in the USA, Australia, China, Japan, Spain, Germany, and other popular tourist destinations. The new expansion phase will ensure high-quality connectivity for subscribers during international travel.

T2VoLTERoamingTechnologyTelecommunications
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Abror Shuhratov
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