Yandex Pay launches verification feature for large transfers via trusted contact

·31·Technology
Yandex Pay launches verification feature for large transfers via trusted contact

Yandex Pay has introduced a new security tool to protect users from fraudsters. Users can now set a specific limit for money transfers and select a trusted contact to verify all transactions exceeding that amount. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

When a transaction exceeding the set limit is initiated, the selected person receives a notification via the app and can approve or decline the payment. This security measure applies to transfers sent to individuals via phone number or bank details and works simultaneously across Yandex Pay, Pro, and Seiv savings accounts.

To prevent pressure from criminals, disabling the verification function by the account holder is subject to a 24-hour delay. During this time, loved ones can notice suspicious activity and intervene. A trusted contact, however, can disable the verification immediately.

The new feature can be activated in the Yandex Pay app under Profile => Settings => Transaction Verification. You need to specify the limit amount and the trusted contact's phone number. Both users must have completed maximum identification to use the service.

Yandex PaySecurityTechnologyFintechFraud
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Free Tours of Saint Petersburg Launched in Max MessengerToday, 09:59Wildberries Develops Its Own MessengerToday, 09:515G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom OperatorsToday, 09:23Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins CybergrannyToday, 09:20Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram