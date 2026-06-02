Yandex Pay launches verification feature for large transfers via trusted contact

Yandex Pay has introduced a new security tool to protect users from fraudsters. Users can now set a specific limit for money transfers and select a trusted contact to verify all transactions exceeding that amount. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

When a transaction exceeding the set limit is initiated, the selected person receives a notification via the app and can approve or decline the payment. This security measure applies to transfers sent to individuals via phone number or bank details and works simultaneously across Yandex Pay, Pro, and Seiv savings accounts.

To prevent pressure from criminals, disabling the verification function by the account holder is subject to a 24-hour delay. During this time, loved ones can notice suspicious activity and intervene. A trusted contact, however, can disable the verification immediately.

The new feature can be activated in the Yandex Pay app under Profile => Settings => Transaction Verification. You need to specify the limit amount and the trusted contact's phone number. Both users must have completed maximum identification to use the service.