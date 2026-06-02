Huawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitations

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Huawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitations

New information regarding the release date of the Huawei Mate 90 series has appeared online. According to Chinese insider Fix Focus Digital, the company is returning to its traditional smartphone launch schedule after stabilizing the production of its mobile chips. The new flagships are expected to hit the market much earlier than anticipated. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to leaks, the Mate 90 series could appear on store shelves as early as late September 2026. This is significantly earlier than usual, as previous generation models were typically released towards the end of November. The official announcement is highly likely to take place even before sales begin.

The source notes that the accelerated schedule is due to an improved situation surrounding Huawei's proprietary system-on-a-chip solutions. Earlier, one of the company's executives, He Tingbo, spoke about plans to increase the performance of Kirin 5G processors this year using a new 'Logic Folding' technology.

'Logic Folding' is a multi-level chip optimization concept introduced by Huawei within the framework of the Tau scaling law. It aims to overcome the physical limitations of Moore's Law and bypass technological sanctions without requiring an immediate transition to more complex physical manufacturing processes.

Additionally, it is reported that Huawei is preparing new accessories for the upcoming Mate 90 series that will bring zoom photography to the level of professional cameras. Against this backdrop, the company has returned to a regular smartphone release cycle. While the Enjoy 90 series debuted in March, the high-capacity battery Enjoy 100 line is expected by the end of the year.

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Abror Shuhratov
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