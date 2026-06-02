VivaTech 2026: What will Europe's artificial intelligence strategy look like?

·49·Technology
VivaTech 2026: What will Europe's artificial intelligence strategy look like?

In partnership with VivaTech 2026, TechCrunch is highlighting key discussions defining the future of artificial intelligence (AI). Through this collaboration, new startup founders will showcase their projects via the VivaTech Innovation of the Year competition. The winner will gain the opportunity to present live in Paris and secure a spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 in San Francisco. This is according to Techcrunch.com reports.

The global AI race is often framed as a battle between the US and China. However, at VivaTech 2026, Europe is proposing a completely different model. While Silicon Valley focuses on scale, speed, and market dominance, Europe is advancing a balanced vision based on industrial competitiveness and technological sovereignty.

While US companies rush to release increasingly powerful models, European policymakers are focusing on regulation, transparency, privacy, and infrastructure independence. Although critics argue this approach stifles innovation, proponents emphasize that Europe is striving to lead in governance and ethics.

Europe's AI ambitions are tied to sectors where it has historical strength: manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, cybersecurity, and energy infrastructure. While Silicon Valley focuses more on consumer platforms, Europe is emphasizing industrial AI—complex systems that manage supply chains and transport networks.

VivaTechArtificial IntelligenceTechCrunchStartupTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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