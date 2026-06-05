Bloody GR285: New Gaming Headset with Three Connection Modes Launched

The Bloody brand has launched its new GR285 gaming headset on the market. The device's main feature is its ability to connect in three different ways: 2.4 GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.3 technology, and wired connection via a traditional 3.5 mm audio jack. According to Ixbt.com reports .

According to the manufacturer, such multifunctionality ensures full compatibility of the headset with PCs, laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles. The device package includes a USB-C receiver and a USB-A adapter, providing convenience for users on various platforms.

Sound quality is delivered by 50 mm drivers with laser processing. Additionally, the headset is equipped with an omnidirectional microphone featuring a noise reduction system. The device weighs only 222 grams, and its ear cushions are made of breathable microfiber.

In terms of autonomy, the Bloody GR285 has a 1050 mAh battery, allowing up to 45 hours of operation on a single charge. Volume control, call answer, and music pause buttons are located directly on the earcup housing.

The new model is available in black and white colors. Currently, this gadget is attracting the attention of gaming enthusiasts with its affordable price and technical specifications.