Colossal Biosciences, the de-extinction startup, could reach a $30 billion valuation

Colossal Biosciences, a startup pioneering revolutionary projects in genetics and biotechnology, is on the verge of a significant valuation increase. The company, which aims to bring back extinct species including the woolly mammoth and the dodo, is in talks for a new investment round. According to Axios, the deal is expected to value the company between $20 billion and $30 billion. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Just 16 months ago, the startup was valued at $10.2 billion. This nearly threefold increase in such a short time highlights the intense investor interest in "de-extinction" technologies. While it is not yet clear who will lead the new funding round or the exact amount to be raised, it has been noted that the company began generating its first revenues over the past year.

Revenue streams and government partnerships

In an interview with TechCrunch, Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of Colossal Biosciences, outlined the company's three main revenue streams. Specifically, the startup is offering its conservation technologies to the US government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to Wired, the UAE recently invested $60 million in the project.

The company is not limited to de-extinction; it has also spun off several independent startups. These include Breaking, which focuses on plastic waste degradation; the computational biology platform Form Bio; and the AI-driven company Astromech, which was valued at $2 billion in March. These subsidiaries demonstrate the vast commercial potential of Colossal's technologies.

Artificial wombs and future plans

One of the company's most high-profile developments is its artificial womb technology designed for animals. According to Ben Lamm, this technology could eventually be applied to treat human infertility. As reported by Rolling Stone, the first prototypes of this device are expected to be ready next year.

If Colossal Biosciences succeeds in returning mammoths and other extinct animals to their natural habitats, the company plans to generate additional revenue through "biodiversity credits." Similar to the widely used carbon credit mechanism, this system envisions market-based payments for contributions to nature restoration.

Today, the global market is seeing a surge in longevity tech, alternative energy, and deep-tech. The Colossal Biosciences project sits at the center of these trends, holding not only scientific but also immense economic significance. Company representatives have declined to comment on the new investment round.