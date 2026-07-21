AI leaders in the Donald Trump administration are resigning one after another

Chris Fall, the head of the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (CAISI), responsible for regulating and standardizing AI technologies in the new Donald Trump administration, has stepped down. This resignation comes at a time of accelerated personnel turnover in a strategically important sector. Fall had served in this position for only three months. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Although the reasons for Chris Fall's departure have not been officially announced, this is not the first loss in the CAISI leadership. His predecessor, Collin Burns, lasted only a week and was removed from his post in April. Reports suggest that Burns' previous work at Anthropic and the Trump administration's conflicts with that company led to his departure. Even earlier, David Sacks, the White House official for AI and cryptocurrencies, left his post in March.

The role of CAISI and internal conflicts

CAISI operates under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is tasked with developing technical standards and testing methods for AI models, as well as assessing cybersecurity risks. However, the center's influence has recently appeared to wane. Notably, CAISI was not included as a primary executor in the new cybersecurity program signed by the White House, dubbed "Gold Eagle."

At the same time, an export control dispute between the US Department of Commerce and Anthropic regarding the Mythos and Fable models has complicated the situation. Although the ministry later lifted the ban, the incident raised many questions about government oversight of AI. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is calling for the creation of an independent, industry-led body to regulate the sector.

Technological competition with China and future risks

Chris Fall's resignation coincided with the announcement of a new version of the Kimi model, developed by China's Moonshot AI. This model has shown it can compete with leading Western developments. The Trump administration is currently considering a ban on Chinese open-weight models. Experts like David Sacks argue that such restrictions should not become a protectionist strategy to shield US domestic labs.

Currently, there is insufficient information regarding CAISI's activities and how it evaluates large language models (LLM). Despite multiple inquiries from TechCrunch, the US Department of Commerce and NIST remain silent. It remains unclear how such instability in AI leadership will affect the US position in the global technological race.