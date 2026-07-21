Lenovo introduces the affordable and powerful Lecoo Pro14 laptop: Oculink and 32 GB RAM

·22·Technology
Lenovo introduces the affordable and powerful Lecoo Pro14 laptop: Oculink and 32 GB RAM

Lenovo has decided to set a new standard for price-to-performance ratio in the technology market. The company's new Lecoo Pro14 model is attracting attention by offering high performance and expansion capabilities in a compact chassis. This device is designed not only for daily tasks but also for professional work and gaming. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the new laptop is that it is equipped with Oculink and USB4 ports, which allow for the connection of external graphics cards. Usually, such interfaces were only found in expensive premium-segment laptops, but Lenovo has implemented this functionality in an affordable device priced at approximately $680.

Technical specifications and performance

The Lecoo Pro14 is also quite generous regarding hardware. The device is powered by a Ryzen 7 H 255 processor (actually a rebranded Ryzen 7 8745H). To ensure fast operation in modern applications and multitasking, the laptop is equipped with 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. At a time when memory prices are rising, such a capacity of RAM is a rare occurrence for this price segment.

There have been no compromises regarding the display either. The laptop is equipped with a 14-inch screen with 1800p resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 400 cd/m² brightness ensures clear images even under various lighting conditions, providing additional convenience for graphic designers and content creators.

Portability and energy efficiency

The device weighs only 1.5 kg and is 17.9 mm thick. Despite this, engineers managed to fit a fairly large 80 Wh battery inside. This ensures that the laptop can work for a long time on a single charge. The device also supports fast charging technology.

The set of interfaces is also rich: the laptop features three USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, USB4, USB-C 3, and even an RJ45 network port. A fingerprint scanner is included for security. Although this laptop is currently intended for the domestic market, its features are expected to significantly increase competition in the global market.

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