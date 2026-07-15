The real reason for the record heat in Europe has been revealed

It has been revealed that the main reason for the record-breaking hot weather in Europe is strong subtropical anticyclones entering from desert regions. Climate scientists state that this process has intensified sharply in recent years, causing historical temperature records to be broken in a number of countries.

According to Professor Massimiliano Fazzini of the University of Camerino, hot air masses moving from the Sahara Desert and the Iranian Plateau rise to an altitude of 6–8 kilometers. As they cross mountain ranges and descend, the air heats up further due to compression, causing a sharp rise in surface temperatures.

The expert says that while Western Europe was previously dominated by anticyclones coming from the Atlantic Ocean, subtropical anticyclones from deserts are now becoming increasingly active. At the same time, the rapid warming of desert regions in the Middle East is further exacerbating the situation.

The scientist emphasizes that these specific factors are causing the intense heat waves observed across Europe. When the hot air reaches the surface, it heats up even more, leading to record-breaking temperatures.

In June, air temperatures in several European countries exceeded 40 degrees. By the end of the month, absolute temperature records were broken in several countries. France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Italy declared the highest 'red' level of danger.

Currently, another strong heat wave is approaching Italy. According to previously released data, more than 10,000 people have died as a result of the heatwave in Europe. It is noted that the majority of the victims were citizens over the age of 65.

Doctors and climate experts emphasize that anomalous heat causes not only heatstroke but also exacerbates cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Therefore, especially the elderly are advised to strictly follow safety precautions.