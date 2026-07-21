Advertising volume on Max messenger grew over 1300 times in one year

The public channel segment of the Max messenger has demonstrated unprecedented growth rates during its first year of operation. According to the TASS agency, citing data from the MaxStat analytical service, the number of advertising posts on the platform has increased by more than 1300 times in just one year. This indicator confirms that the messenger is evolving not only as a communication tool but also as a major business and marketing platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the analysis, by mid-July 2026, more than 327.3 thousand advertising publications with a mandatory identifier were recorded on the Max network. For comparison, at the end of September 2025, the number of such posts was only 245. In the first half of July of this year alone, users posted 31.3 thousand new advertising messages.

Expansion of the public channel ecosystem

Along with the volume of advertising, the ecosystem of public channels within the messenger is also expanding at a rapid pace. In less than a year, the number of channels increased 45 times, reaching 301.8 thousand from 6.7 thousand. This growth indicates an increasing interest from users in creating and popularizing content.

Audience reach is also showing impressive dynamics. The number of subscribers to public channels on the Max platform has increased nearly 40 times, exceeding 279 million. The total number of published messages is 47 million, which is 127 times higher than the figure at the beginning of the observation period.

Structural changes in the advertising market

The advertising market within the platform has changed not only in volume but also in quality. While in the autumn of 2025, more than 80% of advertising integrations were accounted for by small channels with up to one thousand subscribers, their share has now decreased to 29%.

Today, the main focus of advertisers is on medium-sized channels. Channels with an audience of 1 thousand to 20 thousand have become the main drivers of the market. Within a year, their share in the total volume of advertising placements rose from 18% to nearly 60%. This situation means that the professional blogging and medium business segment is strengthening on the Max platform.

This trend is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as the market for marketing and digital advertising through messengers is one of the fastest-growing sectors in our region. Such sharp growth on the Max platform could create a serious competitive environment for other global messengers and social networks in the future.