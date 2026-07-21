Houthis announce naval blockade on Saudi Arabian ships

·57·World
Houthis announce naval blockade on Saudi Arabian ships

The Ansar Allah movement in Yemen Saudi Arabia announced the imposition of a naval blockade on its ships. Movement spokesperson Yahya Saria stated that the decision took effect from the moment the statement was released.

The Houthis describe this move as a response to Riyadh's actions. The UN has expressed concern that new threats could further escalate the situation in the region.

“Blockade for a blockade” formula announced

Yahya Saria announced on his Telegram channel that a ban is being imposed on ships belonging to Saudi Arabia.

“The Yemeni armed forces announce a ban on Saudi Arabian ships in accordance with the ‘blockade for a blockade’ formula. The decision takes effect from the moment this statement is issued,” he said.

The statement did not provide detailed information regarding the specific geographical area of the blockade, the types of ships covered, or how it is planned to be implemented.

For this reason, it is currently unknown to what extent the Houthi statement will affect maritime traffic in practice.

Houthis threaten a harsh response

The Ansar Allah movement emphasized that it reserves the right to respond to any actions taken by Saudi Arabia.

“The armed forces are prepared for any development of events. We will respond harshly to any stupidity by Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

These words have increased concerns that the conflict between the two sides could escalate again. So far, there is no information on how Saudi Arabian officials have reacted to this Houthi statement.

UN concerned about new threats

The United Nations responded to the Houthi statement, stating that it is monitoring the situation closely.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said:

“We have seen the reports and are deeply concerned by the Houthis' new threats against Saudi Arabia.”

The UN's concern stems from the potential impact of military confrontation on sea lanes, commercial shipping, and regional security.

Maritime traffic may be at risk again

If the announced ban against Saudi Arabian ships is implemented in practice, it could put additional pressure on security in the Red Sea and surrounding areas.

Any attack at sea or obstruction of ship movement could also affect international trade routes. Therefore, the Houthis' next moves and Riyadh's potential response will be the focus of the international community.

The practical mechanisms of the announced naval blockade have not yet been disclosed. However, the harsh statement itself indicates that a new dangerous phase in relations between Yemen and Saudi Arabia may be beginning.

HouthisSaudi ArabiaYemenRed SeaMaritime Security
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