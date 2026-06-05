Sam Altman Announces Next Stage in AI Development

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke about the new stage of artificial intelligence development following chatbots and AI agents. In his opinion, the future belongs to “proactive AI” systems that run continuously in the background and perform useful actions independently without waiting for specific user requests. Ixbt.com reports .

At an event for OpenAI corporate clients, Altman divided the evolution of AI products into three stages. The first includes chat models like ChatGPT, the second consists of autonomous agents performing complex tasks like Codex, and the third step involves systems that continuously analyze situations and offer independent solutions. “If I had to choose one technology to prepare for in the coming year, I would bet on this direction,” said Altman.

Currently, OpenAI is working on integrating its products into a single universal platform. This will help users avoid confusion when choosing between ChatGPT, Codex, and other tools. The company's goal is to streamline communication between various services and solve the problem of context aggregation.

Altman also emphasized that the costs of implementing AI are rising sharply. As an example, he cited Uber: according to him, the company spent its annual budget allocated for artificial intelligence in the first quarter alone. OpenAI plans to reduce these costs by improving model efficiency.

In conclusion, Altman noted that many executives and employees still do not know how to use AI systems effectively. According to him, while users realize they are not leveraging the technology sufficiently, they struggle to change their usual work processes.