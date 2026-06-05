Sam Altman Announces Next Stage in AI Development

·53·Technology
Sam Altman Announces Next Stage in AI Development

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke about the new stage of artificial intelligence development following chatbots and AI agents. In his opinion, the future belongs to “proactive AI” systems that run continuously in the background and perform useful actions independently without waiting for specific user requests. Ixbt.com reports .

At an event for OpenAI corporate clients, Altman divided the evolution of AI products into three stages. The first includes chat models like ChatGPT, the second consists of autonomous agents performing complex tasks like Codex, and the third step involves systems that continuously analyze situations and offer independent solutions. “If I had to choose one technology to prepare for in the coming year, I would bet on this direction,” said Altman.

Currently, OpenAI is working on integrating its products into a single universal platform. This will help users avoid confusion when choosing between ChatGPT, Codex, and other tools. The company's goal is to streamline communication between various services and solve the problem of context aggregation.

Altman also emphasized that the costs of implementing AI are rising sharply. As an example, he cited Uber: according to him, the company spent its annual budget allocated for artificial intelligence in the first quarter alone. OpenAI plans to reduce these costs by improving model efficiency.

In conclusion, Altman noted that many executives and employees still do not know how to use AI systems effectively. According to him, while users realize they are not leveraging the technology sufficiently, they struggle to change their usual work processes.

OpenAISam AltmanChatGPTArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Most Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesMost Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesYesterday, 17:26Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformWildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformYesterday, 17:21Supabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionSupabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionYesterday, 16:52Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Yesterday, 16:27Google and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesGoogle and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesYesterday, 16:25Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledLaser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledYesterday, 15:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body