Walker Expects a Sensation: Will Guskov Knock Out Ankalaev?

Uzbekistan's UFC fighter Bogdan Guskov will step into the octagon against Russia's Magomed Ankalaevon July 25 in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the fight, Guskov's training partner, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, made a bold prediction, stating that the Uzbek athlete will knock out his opponent in the second round.

According to Walker, a victory over Ankalaev could bring Guskov closer to a title shot and make him the first UFC champion in Uzbekistan's history.

“It will be a huge sensation”

Waldo Cortes-Acosta, who trains regularly with Bogdan Guskov, rated the Uzbek fighter's chances very highly.

“Bogdan is a very talented and very strong fighter. I train with him every day, so I know exactly what he is capable of. I believe he will knock Ankalaev out in the second round,” said Walker.

He emphasized that since many do not expect such a result, a victory for Guskov could become one of the biggest sensations in the division.

“He can become a UFC champion and the first UFC champion in the history of Uzbekistan. I believe in it,” the fighter added.

What do the numbers show?

According to the statistics provided before the fight, Ankalaev has more experience and stronger takedown defense. However, Guskov leads in striking volume and number of knockouts.

Magomed Ankalaev:

record — 21 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw, and 1 no-contest;

age — 34;

height — 190.5 cm;

reach — 190.5 cm;

knockouts — 11;

submissions — 0;

takedown defense — 87 percent;

significant strikes per minute — 3.65;

striking accuracy — 52 percent.

Bogdan Guskov:

record — 18 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw;

age — 33;

height — 190.5 cm;

reach — 193.04 cm;

knockouts — 15;

submissions — 3;

takedown defense — 57 percent;

significant strikes per minute — 4.57;

striking accuracy — 55 percent.

Statistics show that Guskov lands more strikes than his opponent and has a slight edge in accuracy. Ankalaev, however, looks much more reliable in takedown defense and controlled fighting.

Guskov's main weapon — heavy strikes

The athlete has secured 15 of his 18 victories via knockout. This shows how dangerous his stand-up game is.

Guskov's reach is also nearly 2.5 centimeters longer than Ankalaev's. If he maintains the right distance and gains an advantage in striking exchanges, the knockout scenario predicted by Walker could come true.

However, Ankalaev has vast experience in big fights and knows how to neutralize his opponents' strengths. Therefore, the main task for Guskov is to prevent the fight from falling under his opponent's control.

A historic opportunity for Uzbekistan MMA

A victory for Guskov over a high-level opponent like Ankalaev could propel him into the ranks of the top contenders in the UFC light heavyweight division.

The fight will take place on July 25, 2026, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the octagon, experience and wrestling skills will clash with knockout power and high striking volume.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta confidently predicts a second-round knockout. Now the main question is: can Bogdan Guskov prove this bold prediction in the octagon?