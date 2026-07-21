First trailer for the new "Avengers" released (video)

·18·Culture
First trailer for the new "Avengers" released (video)

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for the film "Avengers: Doomsday". The clip shows heroes from various Marvel universes gathering in one scene, facing a new and extremely dangerous confrontation.

The biggest event of the trailer was the full reveal of Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. After the conclusion of the Iron Man story, the actor is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a completely different guise — as the main villain.

Heroes from different universes unite

Events in the new film will not revolve solely around the traditional Avengers. According to the trailer, several famous teams will have to unite against a major threat.

The video features:

  • new members of the Avengers;

  • the Fantastic Four;

  • the X-Men;

  • Thor and other heroes.

All of them face a large-scale threat linked to Doctor Doom. The clip hints at the merging of different universes and the emergence of conflicts between the heroes themselves.

Robert Downey is no longer a hero

Robert Downey is well-known to Marvel fans for his role as Tony Stark — Iron Man. His character sacrificed himself in the film "Avengers: Endgame," deciding the fate of the battle against Thanos.

Now, the actor is returning to the cinematic universe as Doctor Doom. He is considered one of the smartest, most powerful, and complex villains in Marvel comics.

Although his character is not fully revealed in the trailer, his appearance, mask, and initial confrontations with the heroes show that he will be the primary threat in the film.

Thor also stands against Doctor Doom

The clip shows that Thor will also be at the center of the new events. He appears as one of the main heroes who will clash with Doctor Doom.

This means that along with powerful battle scenes, magic, technology, and the conflict between different universes will play an important role in the film.

Also, the participation of the Fantastic Four suggests that the origin and goals of Doctor Doom may be explored more broadly.

The Russo brothers are back in the director's chair

The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. They previously directed some of Marvel's largest and most successful films, such as "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

The return of the Russo brothers has further increased interest in the project, as they have experience in uniting a large number of characters in a single plot, staging massive battles, and balancing emotional events.

The 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"Avengers: Doomsday" will be the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise and the third project in Phase Six.

The picture is expected to take the events following "Avengers: Endgame" to a new level. This time, the heroes may have to fight to save not just Earth, but the fate of multiple universes.

The first full trailer has not yet revealed the main secrets. But one thing is certain: Robert Downey's return as Doctor Doom will become one of the most unexpected and discussed events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel StudiosRobert Downey Jr.Doctor DoomThorAvengers
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