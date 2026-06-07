US Government Could Become Co-Founder of OpenAI

·44·Technology
US Government Could Become Co-Founder of OpenAI

OpenAI and the administration of US President Donald Trump are continuing negotiations regarding the state's participation in the capital of the artificial intelligence giant. According to CNBC, discussions on this idea have been ongoing for over a year. Sources indicate that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman first proposed this concept to the White House in 2025. This topic resurfaced this week during meetings between Altman and US legislators. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Under the option being considered, OpenAI could transfer a portion of its stake to the state to form a special investment fund similar to a sovereign wealth fund. In policy proposals announced in the spring, the company stated that this fund would invest in long-term assets related to the development of artificial intelligence technologies, allowing US citizens to benefit from the sector's economic growth.

One of the scenarios under discussion involves distributing part of the fund's income among the population. The final parameters of the deal, including how much stake OpenAI would provide and under what conditions the state would join the project, have not yet been determined. President Donald Trump indirectly confirmed the fact of these negotiations, stating that various options are being considered where Americans could become unique partners in technological development.

The White House's interest in such initiatives is linked to its policy of supporting strategic technological sectors. Previously, the US administration took steps to ensure state participation in semiconductor and quantum technology projects. Currently, OpenAI is one of the most valuable private companies in the world, with its valuation exceeding $850 billion. The company is also considering the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future.

OpenAIUSADonald TrumpArtificial IntelligenceSam Altman
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