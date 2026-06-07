SpaceX Successfully Lands Falcon 9 Rocket Despite Malfunction

On June 4, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 29 satellites into low Earth orbit as part of the Starlink Group 10-43 mission. The launch took place from the SLC-40 launch complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to Ixbt.com report .

However, SpaceX specialists encountered unexpected difficulties during the recovery of the first stage, serial number B1090. Approximately 13 seconds before landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas floating platform, one of the four grid fins designed for descent control froze.

Despite the technical malfunction, the rocket's automated control system managed to resolve the issue. To maintain stability, the remaining three fins and the thrust vector of the Merlin engine were utilized. As a result, the rocket stage successfully landed on the sea platform.

After returning to Port Canaveral, specialists noted an anomaly: the grid fins were not stowed and remained in an open position. Typically, they are folded before transport, so this decision may be related to additional inspection and investigation of the malfunction causes.

For reference, this flight was the 12th for the first stage with serial number B1090. SpaceX engineers are now analyzing the system to prevent such incidents in future missions.