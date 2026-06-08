Xiaomi Humanoid Robot Takes Selfie Controlling Smartphone with One Hand

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Xiaomi Humanoid Robot Takes Selfie Controlling Smartphone with One Hand

At the presentation of the new Xiaomi 17T series smartphones, Xiaomi's humanoid robot took the stage and amazed everyone. The robot demonstrated its ability to take selfies independently using the Xiaomi 17T Pro model. About this Ixbt.com reports .

The robot has a unique design, with its surface covered in dark gray fabric and the Xiaomi logo on the chest. This device stands out for its ability to replicate human movements with high precision.

Company founder Lei Jun announced important news during the event: the Xiaomi robotics team won prestigious international competitions such as CVPR 2026 and ICRA 2026. This is considered one of the highest achievements in the field of robotics.

According to Lei Jun, Xiaomi aims to integrate robots into the real world through their development. The main task is to ensure that robots can perform practical tasks not only in laboratory conditions but also in everyday life.

XiaomiRobotTechnologyLei JunXiaomi 17T
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