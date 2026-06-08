NVIDIA Enters New Phase Through Partnership with South Korean Giants

·32·Technology
NVIDIA Enters New Phase Through Partnership with South Korean Giants

NVIDIA has launched a new strategic partnership with SK Hynix and other South Korean chip manufacturers to further strengthen its position in the AI industry. During his visit to South Korea, CEO Jensen Huang discussed issues related to the development of the semiconductor and AI markets. As a result, NVIDIA reached agreements with SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, and the Doosan Group conglomerate on memory chip production. According to Ixbt.com reports .

South Korea is considered a global center for electronics and chip manufacturing. It is home to giants like SK Hynix and Samsung, which are leaders in the AI market. The new agreements aim to meet the growing demand for memory devices in the market. At the same time, SK Group will expand its activities in robotics, personal computers, and AI-based supercomputers, relying on NVIDIA's strategies.

Jensen Huang called SK Hynix NVIDIA's largest partner. According to him, the company purchases billions of dollars worth of products from SK Hynix annually, and this volume will increase significantly in the future. The partnership between the two companies has already lasted more than two years, and the new contracts will further strengthen these ties.

According to SK Telecom, a gigawatt-scale cloud AI platform using NVIDIA technologies will be created in South Korea. The first data center based on this technological solution is expected to open next year. Naver and Doosan are also planning to establish their own AI centers.

Doosan Group emphasized that its energy solutions can provide significant support to the American chipmaker's data centers. Recall that NVIDIA recently became the first publicly traded company in history with a market capitalization exceeding $5.5 trillion.

NVIDIASK HynixArtificial IntelligenceTechnologySemiconductors
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