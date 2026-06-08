Half-Life Launched on 19-Year-Old Nokia N95 Smartphone

Argentine developer Dante Leonchini successfully ported the legendary Half-Life game to the Nokia N95 smartphone. According to him, the game runs stably at 30 frames per second (FPS). A Bluetooth mouse and keyboard were also connected to the device to ensure full control. This was reported by Ixbt.com news .

The phone's technical specifications are capable of handling this game: the Nokia N95 model, released in 2007, is equipped with a dual-core Texas Instruments OMAP 2420 processor clocked at 332 MHz, a PowerVR MBX graphics accelerator, and 64 or 128 MB of RAM depending on the version. However, the main challenge was not performance, but the device architecture.

While Half-Life was originally created for personal computers running the Windows operating system, the smartphone runs on Symbian OS and uses an ARM processor. Leonchini noted that the project is not yet complete. Frame rate drops have been observed in some scenes, but the developer has identified the cause of the problem.

Previously, this developer encountered similar issues when porting Quake III Arena, where the main limitation was related to the processor. Half-Life is a first-person shooter (FPS) in the science fiction genre created by Valve, considered one of the series that revolutionized the gaming industry.