Ryzen 9 7950X3D Processor "Swelled": AMD Refuses Warranty

Social media is discussing an unusual incident involving the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor. According to the device owner, the processor literally "swelled" during use. After the malfunction, AMD refused warranty service, citing external physical damage. Reported by Ixbt.com report .

A Reddit user with the nickname VINCENT199411 stated that the system was built in May 2023 on a Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master motherboard. The computer was equipped with Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-6000 memory modules and a be quiet! Dark Power 13 power supply. The user noted that the processor operated with the standard EXPO profile, with no manual overclocking or voltage adjustments performed.

The incident occurred in April 2024: the computer emitted a loud cracking sound while idle, and the system shut down completely. Gigabyte specialists diagnosed corrupted BIOS data and reprogrammed the motherboard. Tests revealed that the motherboard and power supply were fully functional, and the board successfully passed a 64-hour stress test with another Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

The most striking aspect was the processor's external appearance. Published photos show deformation and swelling on the back of the chip. AMD cited this physical defect as the reason for refusing warranty service. However, the user claims the company did not conduct a full expert examination of the processor and made the decision based solely on the submitted photos.

This case has caused significant resonance in the tech world, as there were previously numerous complaints about X3D series processors burning out due to high voltage. At that time, AMD and motherboard manufacturers released BIOS updates limiting SoC voltage to 1.3 V. So far, a direct link between this new incident and previous issues has not been proven.