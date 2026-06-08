NVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal Computers

The new NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip, unveiled at Computex 2026, continues to attract expert attention. Recent analyses show that NVIDIA has combined technologies from several generations of mobile platforms, adapting them for long-term operation under high loads. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The RTX Spark processor is based on the Arm v9.2 architecture and includes 20 cores: 10 high-performance Cortex-X925 and 10 energy-efficient Cortex-A725 cores, as well as 32 MB of shared L3 cache memory. The X925 cores were previously used in the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 system, while the A725 cores were featured in the Dimensity 8500 family. All these chips are manufactured using TSMC's 3-nm process technology.

According to GeekBay, NVIDIA engineers redesigned the Cortex-X925 core structure, reducing its footprint while implementing a sophisticated power delivery system similar to future MediaTek platform solutions. This approach allows maintaining high frequencies for extended periods, which is crucial for laptops and workstations running Windows on Arm.

Unlike smartphones that require maximum performance only for short bursts, personal computers need stable multi-core loads for hours. The RTX Spark is optimized precisely for such scenarios. As Mark Evermann, NVIDIA's Senior Director of Product Management, noted, "this is the most efficient chip created for personal computers."