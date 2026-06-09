DeepSeek Becomes Leader in Corporate AI Market Amid Price Competition

China's DeepSeek has been identified as the fastest-growing software provider in the corporate artificial intelligence services segment as of June 2026. According to data from the Ramp platform, which analyzes real transactions of over 50,000 companies, this growth reflects the speed of customer base expansion rather than total business volume. Ramp Chief Economist Ara Kharazian noted that US companies are already paying directly for DeepSeek services and transmitting data through this platform. Reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Interest in the DeepSeek model surged sharply after the release of DeepSeek V4 in late April. Experts believe that while this model slightly lags behind leading Western systems in overall quality, its usage costs are significantly lower. In many scenarios, the price difference far outweighs the performance gap, attracting businesses sensitive to computing costs. However, concerns regarding data security and dependence on foreign models remain.

Chinese developers, including DeepSeek and Alibaba's Qwen models, are strengthening their positions in terms of price efficiency. According to the December 2025 report, these models surpassed American competitors for the first time in download numbers on the Hugging Face platform, accounting for over 44% of new downloads. This trend indicates that businesses are choosing solutions that offer acceptable quality at minimal cost rather than opting for the most powerful models.

The role of infrastructure providers such as Fireworks AI, Fal AI, and DeepInfra is also growing in the market. They allow open-source models to be deployed more cheaply than by major providers. As a result, competition in the AI market is shifting from a race for maximum quality to a balance between price, performance, and infrastructure control. At the same time, demand for traditional SaaS tools like Figma remains stable, indicating that AI has not yet completely displaced traditional applications.