Justin Ernest Invests $400M in Startups Without Traditional Funds

·5·Technology
Justin Ernest Invests $400M in Startups Without Traditional Funds

Last year, Justin Ernest noticed a significant gap in the venture capital market: family offices and small institutional investors wanted to invest in the fastest-growing artificial intelligence companies but could not get on their cap tables. Having spent over five years at Playground Global investing in and raising funds for deep tech, Ernest believed he could solve this problem through his connections. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Launching a new venture fund typically takes 12 to 18 months. To avoid wasting time, Ernest leveraged his network to acquire shares in high-profile late-stage companies. He offered these deals to around 30 small investors through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). An SPV acts as a separate fund for each deal, allowing investors to buy stakes in a structure that directly holds the shares.

Over the past 12 months, his firm Sabertooth VC has invested nearly $400 million in 10 major companies, including Anthropic, Anduril, Databricks, PsiQuantum, and SpaceX. Ernest writes checks ranging from $10 million to $275 million, participating in financing rounds officially approved by the companies. This gives him significant trust and prestige, distinguishing him from other intermediaries in the market.

While there are many firms like Sabertooth VC, Ernest's technical expertise and relationships with investors set him apart. For instance, PsiQuantum, a startup valued at $7 billion, recommended that investors looking to invest work through Sabertooth. Such endorsements serve as a security guarantee for smaller partners at a time when giants like Anthropic and Anduril are fighting against unauthorized SPVs.

VentureStartupSabertooth VCInvestmentTechnology
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