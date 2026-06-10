Google AI Slashes Subscription Prices, Striking a Blow to Competitors

Google has further reduced the price of its affordable artificial intelligence subscription plan, bringing the price war from emerging markets to American consumers. According to the announcement made on Monday, the monthly price of the Google AI Plus service was lowered from $7.99 to $4.99. At the same time, the amount of cloud storage provided was doubled, increasing from 200 GB to 400 GB. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions, these updates will begin to apply to all users in the coming days. Google AI Plus was launched in January as the cheapest paid artificial intelligence service in the US market. It is primarily aimed at students and individual users, including tools such as video creation via Omni Flash, the Google Flow creative studio, and NotebookLM.

Experts believe that Google is reducing market margins by leveraging its vertical integration and extensive distribution capabilities. This could pose a serious challenge for companies specializing solely in artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Chi-Hua Chien, co-founder of Goodwater Capital, notes that technology infrastructure companies will lose their value over time, becoming commodities.

This price war initially began in rapidly developing markets such as India. Last August, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Go service in India for approximately $4.60, and Google responded in December by introducing its discounted plan. Now, this strategy is being applied on a global scale, including in the US market.