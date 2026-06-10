Google AI Slashes Subscription Prices, Striking a Blow to Competitors

·4·Technology
Google AI Slashes Subscription Prices, Striking a Blow to Competitors

Google has further reduced the price of its affordable artificial intelligence subscription plan, bringing the price war from emerging markets to American consumers. According to the announcement made on Monday, the monthly price of the Google AI Plus service was lowered from $7.99 to $4.99. At the same time, the amount of cloud storage provided was doubled, increasing from 200 GB to 400 GB. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Vikas Kansal, Product Lead for Gemini AI subscriptions, these updates will begin to apply to all users in the coming days. Google AI Plus was launched in January as the cheapest paid artificial intelligence service in the US market. It is primarily aimed at students and individual users, including tools such as video creation via Omni Flash, the Google Flow creative studio, and NotebookLM.

Experts believe that Google is reducing market margins by leveraging its vertical integration and extensive distribution capabilities. This could pose a serious challenge for companies specializing solely in artificial intelligence, such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Chi-Hua Chien, co-founder of Goodwater Capital, notes that technology infrastructure companies will lose their value over time, becoming commodities.

This price war initially began in rapidly developing markets such as India. Last August, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Go service in India for approximately $4.60, and Google responded in December by introducing its discounted plan. Now, this strategy is being applied on a global scale, including in the US market.

GoogleArtificial IntelligenceChatGPTOpenAIGemini
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Justin Ernest Invested $500 Million in Startups Without a Traditional Venture FundJustin Ernest Invested $500 Million in Startups Without a Traditional Venture FundToday, 00:22Justin Ernest Invests $400M in Startups Without Traditional FundsJustin Ernest Invests $400M in Startups Without Traditional FundsToday, 23:26Official Telegram App Released for Apple WatchOfficial Telegram App Released for Apple WatchToday, 23:22GM Produces Batteries for AI Data CentersGM Produces Batteries for AI Data CentersToday, 21:24Anthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable 5 Model to the PublicAnthropic Releases Its Most Powerful Claude Fable 5 Model to the PublicToday, 21:23Anthropic's Fable 5 Model Creates Games with a Single CommandAnthropic's Fable 5 Model Creates Games with a Single CommandToday, 20:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body