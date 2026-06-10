Meta and Reliance to build a major AI data center in India

As technology giants race to secure the computing power needed to train and deploy AI systems, Meta is launching its first infrastructure project in India. In partnership with the Reliance Industries conglomerate, the company will build a 168-megawatt AI-ready data center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This partnership marks a new stage in the long-standing relationship between Meta and Reliance. Previously, Meta invested several billion dollars in Reliance's Jio Platforms. Under the new agreement, Meta will lease capacity at the Jamnagar facility. The center will run on renewable energy and use desalinated seawater for cooling.

India is currently becoming one of the most attractive markets for AI infrastructure. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and OpenAI have already announced projects in the country. The Indian government is also seeking to attract investment by introducing tax incentives for foreign cloud service providers until 2047.

According to reports, India's data center capacity is expected to grow from 375 megawatts in 2020 to 1.5 gigawatts by 2025. Industry analysts forecast that this figure will exceed 8 gigawatts by the end of the decade. The deal with Meta will serve not only the Indian market but also support the company's global AI network.