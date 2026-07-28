SpaceX Capitalization Plummets

·40·Technology
SpaceX Capitalization Plummets

SpaceX, the aerospace company owned by Elon Musk, has lost nearly 1.2 trillion dollars on financial markets since mid-June. This sharp decline followed a period of rapid growth after the company's IPO, sparking major discussions in the tech world. This loss is almost equal to the total valuation of the automotive giant Tesla, which is currently estimated at 1.22 trillion dollars, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, following the start of SpaceX stock trading in mid-June, Elon Musk became history's first trillionaire. Although his fortune exceeded 1 trillion dollars at that time, recent market shifts have heavily impacted the entrepreneur's financial metrics, forcing him to jokingly refer to himself as a "former trillionaire."

Halving of Stock Value

According to ixbt.com, the company's securities prices plunged sharply within a short period. While SpaceX shares traded at 225.6 dollars in mid-June, by the market close on July 27, their value dropped to 113.5 dollars.

Thus, the company's securities became nearly twice as cheap, leading to a massive reduction in its market value. Such rapid fluctuations clearly demonstrate high risks in the tech market and shifts in investor sentiment.

Elon Musk's Wealth and Status

The drop in stock prices directly affected Elon Musk's total wealth as well. While his capital exceeded 1 trillion dollars on June 12, by June 24 this figure dropped to 957 billion dollars. Currently, the billionaire's fortune is estimated at approximately 709 billion dollars.

Nevertheless, despite the massive financial losses incurred, Elon Musk retains his status as the richest person in the world. Experts continue to evaluate such market shifts based on future technological projects and stock movements.

SpaceXElon MuskTeslaTechnologyFinance
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