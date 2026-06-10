Yandex robot couriers to start operating on the streets of Voronezh and Tyumen

By the end of the summer of 2026, Yandex's robotic delivery service will be launched in Voronezh and Tyumen. Company representatives stated that the project's geography will expand to six million-plus cities, with new regions planned to be added by the end of the year. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, special robot mappers are operating in these cities. Their main task is to create detailed 3D maps of the streets. These maps will allow robot couriers to navigate the urban environment without errors and find addresses accurately in the future.

Users will be able to place orders via robots through the Yandex Lavka and Yandex Eda apps. In the new regions, fourth-generation rovers mass-produced by Yandex will be used. These devices are adapted to complex urban conditions.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the robot fleet consisted of 500 units, with a goal to reach 20,000 by the end of 2027. Since the beginning of the year, the company has expanded its coverage several times, connecting over 100 darkstores and delivery zones to the service.