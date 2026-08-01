How Radeon RX 9050 Performed in First Tests

The first test results of the recently introduced AMD Radeon RX 9050 GPU have been published online, recording one of the most unexpected outcomes in the tech market. According to ixbt.com, the tested 8 GB memory version became the weakest graphics card of the new generation, falling significantly behind its main competitor. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

Recall that the 4 GB memory variant of this model will not be sold separately at retail, but will instead be supplied to customers exclusively as part of pre-built PCs. Therefore, the capabilities of the 8 GB version, which can be purchased independently, are currently in the spotlight of experts and users.

Test Results and Performance Level

The conducted tests showed that in the 3DMark benchmark, the new graphics card turned out to be on average 18% weaker than its main competitor, the GeForce RTX 5050 . The difference in games is even more noticeable, amounting to approximately 30%.

Although an exception was observed in DOOM The Dark Ages at resolutions higher than Full HD, experts attribute this to the specific technical features of this game. If we subtract 30% from the GeForce RTX 5050 metrics, the final result corresponds to the level of the GeForce RTX 2060.

Market Position and Power Consumption

According to analyses, the Radeon RX 9050 model turned out to be weaker than any discrete graphics card available in retail from the previous generation, namely the Radeon RX 7000 and GeForce RTX 40 series. However, it is worth noting that it operates slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 3050.

Nevertheless, the fact that the retail prices of AMD's and its competitor's products are almost identical may raise questions among users. The main advantage of the new device is its minimal power consumption — the GPU consumes less than 75 W. This allows manufacturers to release versions without an additional power connector or even with passive cooling systems.