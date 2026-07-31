Apple Reports Record Revenue, but Stock Price Plummets Sharply

Apple has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended June 27. According to ixbt.com, although this period recorded absolute record results in total revenue and earnings per share, the tech giant's securities plunged by 10% after the report was published, reports Ixbt.com reports .

Following the quarterly results, the company's total revenue reached $109.4 billion. This figure represents a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. Positive financial changes were also clearly reflected in operating and net income volumes.

Growth rates of financial indicators

During the reporting period, Apple's operating profit surged from $28.2 billion last year to $35.7 billion. Net income increased from $23.4 billion to $29.8 billion. These financial results outperformed all market analysts' forecasts and were recorded as extremely high.

However, despite the stellar financial metrics, the forecasts provided to investors and shareholders for the current month were not well received. This exact factor caused the sharp decline in the value of the securities.

Results by product segment

Sales of iPhone smartphones, the company's main source of revenue, grew by nearly a quarter to reach $55.3 billion. Mac computer sales also expanded significantly, rising from $8 billion to $10.4 billion.

It is noted that sales of wearables, home electronics, and various accessories showed more modest growth, rising from $7.4 billion to $7.9 billion. Meanwhile, digital services brought the company $30.7 billion in revenue (compared to $27.4 billion last year).

Alongside the overall positive backdrop, declines were observed in certain areas. Specifically, iPad tablet sales decreased from $6.6 billion last year to $6.2 billion.