Do Venture Investments Increase Fraud in Startups

·20·Technology
Do Venture Investments Increase Fraud in Startups

A new report published by researchers at Imperial College London and Emlyon Business School in France explored why fraud cases are more common in venture capital-funded startups. This scientific work is important as it reveals risky trends in the tech world and investors' responsibility in this regard, Techcrunch.com reports. reports .

According to TechCrunch, researchers built a database of technology founders and companies targeted in civil and criminal actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) between 2000 and 2023. Recent examples include crimes by high-profile figures such as Charlie Javice from Frank and Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs.

Another study published in June by the University of Toronto analyzed 654 fraud cases filed against US venture-backed startups between 2000 and 2023. It found that while overall fraud is rare, companies receiving venture investments are more likely to face such accusations compared to those operating without funding.

Unrealistic Expectations and the AI Factor

Tim Weiss, one of the study's authors, noted that startups launched during periods of overheated markets and weak oversight are 19% more likely to later resort to fraud. In his view, the problem lies not only with the founders themselves, but also with investors who demand excessively high growth metrics.

Today's rapidly evolving AI startup environment also creates conditions that push founders toward lawbreaking. As the gap between investor demands and the company's real capabilities widens, problems become even more acute.

Three Stages of Deception

The study explains how founders progress through three stages of dishonesty due to pressure. These are superficial, reinforced, and deep forms of deception.

  • Superficial Deception: Founders conceal the true state of company success and portray it as much better than it is.
  • Reinforced Deception: Preparing fake evidence, contracts, and invoices to prove lies.
  • Deep Deception: Compelling venture funds into deception by completely falsifying financial metrics.
Experts believe such cases highlight the need to increase transparency in the startup ecosystem and strengthen due diligence by investors.

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