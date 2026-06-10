Samsung Galaxy S27 appears online for the first time

Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S27, has appeared in the GSMA database for the first time. This is the first official evidence from a reputable source confirming the device's existence. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

In the documents, this model is listed under the catalog number SM-S952U. According to Samsung's traditional naming system, this indicates that it is a version intended for the American market and tied to a carrier.

For now, the device's technical specifications have not been fully disclosed, but according to rumors, the Galaxy S27 may feature a display manufactured by China's BOE and an Exynos 2600 platform. At the same time, it is speculated that the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip.

There are also reports that Samsung is preparing an updated camera system for the Galaxy S27, though no radical changes are expected in this area. If the company follows its traditional flagship update schedule, the Galaxy S27 series will be unveiled in February 2027.