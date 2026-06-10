ASML Criticizes Europe's Semiconductor Independence Plan

·0·Technology
ASML Criticizes Europe's Semiconductor Independence Plan

ASML, the world's largest manufacturer of lithography equipment, has opposed the European Union's idea of actively intervening in the semiconductor supply chain. The company's management emphasized that industrial independence cannot be achieved without a robust local manufacturing base, which the region currently lacks. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet noted that the bulk of the company's business is concentrated in Asia. According to him, nearly 80% of ASML's revenue comes from Asian customers, while European clients account for only 1% of the total share. This figure reflects the real structure of the global industry.

Fouquet emphasized that the EU's initiatives to tighten control must take into account existing regional limitations. In his view, any attempt at "sovereignization" without significant growth in local production could backfire, leading to reduced competitiveness and the departure of technology companies from Europe.

EU officials recently proposed tightening chip supply regulations, expressing their intention to gain the right to intervene in logistics processes during emergencies. Meanwhile, Elon Musk also spoke positively about ASML, calling it the greatest and most respected company in Europe.

As a reminder, ASML had become the most valuable company in European history. Additionally, the TSMC chairman denied rumors that the company is unwilling to invest in next-generation lithography equipment due to its conservative approach.

ASMLSemiconductorsEuropean UnionTechnologyTSMC
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