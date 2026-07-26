AMD Extends AM5 Platform Lifespan: Zen 7 Processors and AM6 Outlook

AMD, one of the leaders in the semiconductor market, plans to significantly extend the support period for its AM5 platform. According to the latest data, this socket will serve as the basis not only for current generations, but also for future processors based on the Zen 7 architecture. This means long-term stability and upgrade opportunities for users. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, AMD's updated roadmap indicates that Zen 7 chips will be the last generation produced for the AM5 platform. Only after that does the company plan to transition to the new AM6 socket. As a reminder, the AM5 platform was first introduced in 2022 alongside Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors.

Currently, the Ryzen 8000G and Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) series operate successfully on this platform. In the next stage, processors based on the Zen 6 architecture, codenamed Olympic Ridge, are expected to be released. Experts believe that if AMD adheres to its traditional two-year update cycle, Zen 7 desktop processors will hit the market in 2029.

New Technologies and Socket Transition

AMD representatives previously promised to support the AM5 platform at least until 2029. Although Zen 7 processors are expected to be manufactured using TSMC's most advanced A16 or A14 technological processes, they will still be compatible with the current socket. This will allow owners of existing motherboards to increase performance simply by upgrading the processor without a complete system replacement.

According to the company's strategy, socket replacement is carried out only when there is a serious technological need. Examples include the following:

Transition to the DDR6 RAM standard;

Introduction of a new generation of the PCI Express interface;

The necessity of fundamentally changing the power supply system.

The Zen 7 architecture is planned to support high-speed memory modules such as MRDIMM and LPDDR5X, as well as introduce ACE (AI Compute Extensions) instructions for working with AI. However, the memory controller is still expected to remain on the DDR5 standard, which is the main factor in maintaining compatibility with AM5.

When Will the Era of AM6 and DDR6 Arrive?

According to analyst forecasts, the new AM6 platform will debut only simultaneously with the Zen 8 architecture, i.e., after 2029. This new platform will incorporate the DDR6 memory standard and other advanced technologies beyond the capabilities of the current socket. This is considered a much more cost-effective path for AMD users compared to Intel platforms, as the competing company usually prefers to change the socket every two generations.

In conclusion, AMD's decision is also very beneficial for users in the local market. In conditions where the prices of computer components are high, the opportunity to use a single motherboard for 7-8 years and work with modern games and applications simply by upgrading the processor is preserved. This makes the AM5 platform the best choice for long-term investment.