Conflict Between Apple and Micron: Are Chinese Memory Chips Needed for iPhone

US technology giant Apple is trying to persuade the Donald Trump administration to allow the use of Chinese-manufactured memory chips for iPhone and other devices. This initiative is expected to spark new debates not only in the technological supply chain, but also in trade relations between the US and China. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally discussed this issue with President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The company wants to secure the right to install chips manufactured by Chinese companies Changxin Memory (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in devices intended for markets outside the US.

Sharp Objection from Micron

However, America's largest memory chip manufacturer, Micron Technology, strongly opposes this plan. Company head Sanjay Mehrotra warned the government, emphasizing that opening the door to Chinese suppliers would be a severe blow to the US semiconductor industry. According to Micron representatives, depending on Chinese technology, even for foreign markets, contradicts national security and economic interests.

Micron management emphasizes that the problem of chip shortages can be solved by expanding production within the US itself. To this end, the company has promised to invest USD 250 billion in domestic factories. This step is assessed as a strategic move toward ensuring US technological independence.

Why is Apple Choosing Chinese Chips?

Apple, on the other hand, approaches the situation differently. They believe cooperation with Chinese suppliers will help alleviate the memory chip shortage observed worldwide. Furthermore, increased competition will lead to lower component prices, ensuring that the final product — iPhone smartphones — becomes more affordable for customers.

Apple has also expressed dissatisfaction that Micron is exploiting its monopolistic market position to make excessive profits. The Cupertino giant aims to reduce the risk of relying on a single manufacturer by diversifying its supply chain. This is especially important for import-dependent markets, as component prices directly affect the retail price of gadgets.

Currently, the White House administration is reviewing this clash of interests between the two giants. If Apple receives approval, it could mark an unexpected turn in the US strict sanctions policy against Chinese technologies. As a result, prices in the global tech market might drop, or conversely, geopolitical tensions could intensify further.