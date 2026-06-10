RedMagic 11S Pro launches globally: Under-display camera and powerful cooling system

The Chinese brand Nubia has announced the international launch of its latest gaming flagship, the RedMagic 11S Pro smartphone. Having debuted in the Chinese market in mid-May, this model is now officially available for consumers in various regions worldwide, including European countries. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the smartphone's standout features is the absence of any cutouts on the screen. The 16 MP front camera is hidden directly under the display. The device also features dynamic RGB lighting and a transparent back panel that allows users to monitor the operation of the liquid cooling system.

In terms of technical specifications, the RedMagic 11S Pro features a 6.85-inch, 144 Hz AMOLED display. The device's performance is driven by an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The main camera module consists of 50 MP, 50 MP, and 2 MP sensors, enabling high-quality photography.

Regarding autonomy, the smartphone is equipped with a 7500 mAh battery, supporting 80 W wired and wireless charging technology. The device is protected against water and dust according to the IPX8 standard and runs on the RedMagic OS 11.5 platform based on Android 16.0.