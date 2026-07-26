Al-Nassr on the brink of crisis: Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave the team?

·175·Sport
Al-Nassr on the brink of crisis: Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave the team?

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is going through one of the most severe crises in its modern history. Reports are circulating that the future of the team, caught in a vortex of financial problems, and its entire sports project could be in jeopardy. Amidst massive debts and difficulties in making new transfers, the name of team leader Cristiano Ronaldo has once again come into the spotlight, according to Goal.com reports.

This time, the discussion is not about the Portuguese star's goals or records, but a much more serious issue — his future at the club. According to Goal.com and other international sources, the Al-Nassr management faces a tough choice: Is it time to part ways with the legendary striker?

Financial ruin and 800 million riyals in debt

Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly elevated the profile of the Saudi Pro League worldwide and driven the marketing value of the Al-Nassr brand to unprecedented heights. However, his presence in the team coincides with the most expensive project in club history. Reports indicate that the club's debts have now reached 800 million riyals (approximately $213 million), bringing the situation to a truly catastrophic level.

The Portuguese star's astronomical salary and additional contract benefits have become a crushing burden on the club's budget. Due to this exact financial pressure, Al-Nassr faces massive hurdles not only in acquiring new players but also in extending contracts with current squad members.

The future of the star-studded project in question

Experiences in the football world show that long-term success relies not on a single star, but on an interconnected system: players, a coach, and a stable administration. Al-Nassr currently seems to have lost this balance. It remains unknown how long the club management can sustain the project with such exorbitant expenses.

This topic is also of interest to football fans since the Saudi league has become one of the most watched in the region. If Al-Nassr does not revise its financial policy, the probability of not only Cristiano Ronaldo but other foreign players leaving the team is quite high.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a footballer for Al-Nassr, but the embodiment of a global brand. However, when the issue of the club's financial survival takes center stage, parting ways with even such a great star might seem like a logical step. The coming months will reveal what the club's future strategy will be.

Al-NassrCristiano RonaldoSaudi ArabiaFootballTransfer
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