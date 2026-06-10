Zest: A new app showing where people actually eat

·0·Technology
Zest: A new app showing where people actually eat

A new startup aims to completely change how people find their favorite dining spots. The new app, called Zest, uses a combination of transaction data and AI to provide personalized recommendations based on where users actually eat, drink, or grab coffee. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in November 2024, the Zest project has already raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding from investors such as Alexis Ohanian (776) and Steve Jang (Kindred Ventures). After successfully passing the beta-test phase, the app is now available to the general public. Within a few weeks of launch, it attracted over 100,000 visits and continues to expand its user base.

The main advantage of the Zest app is that its recommendations are based on real-world data rather than dry ratings. Users link their credit cards to the app via Plaid. The system filters out expenses only in the food and beverage category to create a personalized dining map. Fast-food outlets are excluded from the list to avoid cluttering the map.

One of the app's founders, Mario Gomez-Hall (formerly head of design at the Saturn app), and technical co-founder Alex Moller (with experience at Apple and other major companies) emphasize the social aspect of the project. They believe Zest helps identify not just Michelin-starred restaurants for bragging rights, but places people visit regularly that are genuinely delicious and reliable.

Users can not only create their own maps but also follow the profiles of friends or popular creators to get information about new places. By combining social network elements like Apple's Find My service or Snap Map with financial data, it is becoming a next-generation service that provides real value to consumers.

ZestStartupAIAppTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

United Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeUnited Airlines and Rolls-Royce in $175 million disputeToday, 16:00Cybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelCybersecurity experts dissatisfied with Anthropic's Fable modelToday, 15:53Why Enterprise AI Will Be the Key Theme of VivaTech 2026Why Enterprise AI Will Be the Key Theme of VivaTech 2026Today, 15:29Datadog veterans launch AI coding startup NiteshiftDatadog veterans launch AI coding startup NiteshiftToday, 15:24Pinterest and Amazon Partnership: New Opportunities for CreatorsPinterest and Amazon Partnership: New Opportunities for CreatorsToday, 14:54SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk's Space Data Centers and Grand PlansSpaceX IPO: Elon Musk's Space Data Centers and Grand PlansToday, 14:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body