Wing drone delivery service expands in the USA

Alphabet-owned drone service Wing is launching operations in seven more US cities as part of its partnership with Walmart. This expansion is part of a plan to create a large drone delivery network covering over 270 Walmart locations by next year. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new service areas include Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. As a result, the Wing and Walmart partnership will cover nearly 20 major US markets. Currently, the company is successfully delivering products to customers in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston.

Walmart has been testing drone delivery for many years, but decided to scale up the partnership due to the success of projects implemented with Wing. In January, the companies announced they would launch the service at 150 more Walmart stores.

According to Wing, drone delivery is no longer just a novelty, but is becoming a daily necessity. The company has already completed over 1 million commercial flights. Wing Chief Business Development Officer Heather Rivera noted that 25 percent of the most active customers use the service at least three times a week.