Infinite reboot issue on Google Pixel smartphones remains unresolved

·9·Technology
Infinite reboot issue on Google Pixel smartphones remains unresolved

Google continues to investigate a serious malfunction affecting Pixel smartphone owners. Since March of this year, users of models from Pixel 6 to Pixel 10 have been complaining about devices entering an infinite reboot (bootloop) state. Due to this error, smartphones are observed freezing on the Google logo or shutting down and restarting immediately after entering the PIN code. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In some cases, devices do not even allow access to recovery mode, making it impossible to fix the issue via software updates. In an official letter to users, Google confirmed it is working on this malfunction, which emerged after updates in March, April, and May, and expressed gratitude for the patience shown.

Company representatives emphasized that each case is unique and recommend that users contact Pixel customer support directly. Providing a precise description of the problem (e.g., "infinite reboot after software update") during the inquiry helps specialists find a solution. Currently, over 800 comments have been left on this topic on the Google Issue Tracker platform.

Initially, Google planned to fix this error with the May security update, but the problem remains relevant. The company also advises users not to install Android 17 beta versions, as test builds could further aggravate the situation. No deadline for a final fix has been announced yet.

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