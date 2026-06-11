Digital quality of life: Over 4.5 million users have switched to the xmail domain

·23·Technology
Digital quality of life: Over 4.5 million users have switched to the xmail domain

The audience of the Russian xmail email domain has exceeded 4.5 million users who migrated from Gmail and other foreign services. This was reported by the Pochta Mail press service. This is reported by news source.

Since its launch in 2023, the monthly growth of new users switching from one email to another has consistently remained above 100,000. According to company data, the highest activity is shown by Android device owners — they account for nearly 70% of all migrations.

Representatives of Pochta Mail emphasized that data security and preservation are key factors for users. According to Ruslan Arzumanov, head of product direction, it is important that the migration process is carried out without data loss and without complex actions.

Arzumanov also noted that such a transition is perceived by users not just as a technical service exchange, but as an increase in the quality of digital life. Currently, the xmail service has become the main tool allowing for easy data migration from foreign platforms.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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