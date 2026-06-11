New digital service launched for visiting nature reserves in Russia

·23·Technology
New digital service launched for visiting nature reserves in Russia

A new service designed to organize trips across the country's protected areas has been launched on Russia's Gosuslugi portal. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko. Users can now plan their trips through a special section titled "Visiting Specially Protected Natural Areas." This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

The new digital service allows users to obtain electronic permits for entry into nature reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries online, as well as to register digital permits for private vehicles. Additionally, the service provides information on unique tourist routes and how to purchase discounted permits.

Currently, permits for 36 areas are available through the system, with plans to increase this number to 60 by the end of the year. Protected areas are divided into two categories: "Nature Pulse" for active recreation and "World of Silence" for peaceful relaxation.

An interactive map and filter system help users find suitable locations by region or federal district. Available sites include popular destinations such as the UNESCO-listed Altai Nature Reserve, Kenozersky National Park, and the Kivach Waterfall in Karelia.

This project represents a new stage in the public service delivery system, operating on a "single window" principle. By consolidating an average of 17 different services into one, it enables quick remote resolution of complex tasks, reduces travel preparation time, and enhances convenience for tourists.

RussiaTravelDigital ServiceEcologyTourism
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

CATL sodium-ion batteries to reach LFP price parity by 2026CATL sodium-ion batteries to reach LFP price parity by 2026Today, 08:59Almost 7-inch screen and 6000 mAh battery: Poco C81 Pro goes on saleAlmost 7-inch screen and 6000 mAh battery: Poco C81 Pro goes on saleToday, 08:51Digital quality of life: Over 4.5 million users have switched to the xmail domainDigital quality of life: Over 4.5 million users have switched to the xmail domainToday, 07:56Tech and cryptocurrency markets decline amid SpaceX IPO hypeTech and cryptocurrency markets decline amid SpaceX IPO hypeToday, 06:53Oppo's new foldable smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Elite and iPhone Ultra designOppo's new foldable smartphone: Snapdragon 8 Elite and iPhone Ultra designToday, 05:59Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: With 7000 mAh battery and 5-year warrantyXiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: With 7000 mAh battery and 5-year warrantyToday, 05:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body