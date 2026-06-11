New digital service launched for visiting nature reserves in Russia

A new service designed to organize trips across the country's protected areas has been launched on Russia's Gosuslugi portal. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko. Users can now plan their trips through a special section titled "Visiting Specially Protected Natural Areas." This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

The new digital service allows users to obtain electronic permits for entry into nature reserves, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries online, as well as to register digital permits for private vehicles. Additionally, the service provides information on unique tourist routes and how to purchase discounted permits.

Currently, permits for 36 areas are available through the system, with plans to increase this number to 60 by the end of the year. Protected areas are divided into two categories: "Nature Pulse" for active recreation and "World of Silence" for peaceful relaxation.

An interactive map and filter system help users find suitable locations by region or federal district. Available sites include popular destinations such as the UNESCO-listed Altai Nature Reserve, Kenozersky National Park, and the Kivach Waterfall in Karelia.

This project represents a new stage in the public service delivery system, operating on a "single window" principle. By consolidating an average of 17 different services into one, it enables quick remote resolution of complex tasks, reduces travel preparation time, and enhances convenience for tourists.