Battle for Konstantinos Karetsas: Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Race

The future of Konstantinos Karetsas, who is emerging as one of European football's most promising youngsters, is expected to be decided in the coming hours. Intense competition has begun in the transfer market for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who has caught the eye with his brilliant performances for Genk, with a number of top clubs showing interest in his services. According to reports from HLN, a serious battle has broken out between German and Italian giants over the player's transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

Specifically, the management of Borussia Dortmund has sent a delegation directly to Belgium to finalize this transfer. Representatives of the German club, led by sporting director Ole Book, have stepped up negotiations with the Genk board. Borussia Dortmund, which will participate in the Champions League next season, has declared the young Greek player its top transfer target and is keen to secure his signature.

Financial matters and Genk's demands

Negotiations over the transfer fee have entered a crucial phase. An initial bid made by Borussia Dortmund consisting of €30 million plus €5 million in add-ons was rejected by Genk. The Belgian side expects a total package worth €40 million including bonuses to let their talent go. Meanwhile, the German club does not intend to get involved in an excessive bidding war.

Borussia Dortmund aims to outpace other suitors and wrap up the deal as quickly as possible. Nevertheless, the Germans are not alone in the transfer market, as one of Italy's grand clubs is also closely monitoring the situation and remains in the race.

AC Milan's interest and hurdles

As reported by GOAL.com, Italian side AC Milan remains in the race for his signature. Last week, the Rossoneri management presented their sports project to the player and his representatives. Experts believe that Konstantinos Karetsas fully matches the characteristics the team's head coach is looking for, and the fact that he will turn 19 next November shows that his age is not an issue.

However, Milan currently trails Borussia Dortmund. The Italian club has already spent €100 million in the summer transfer window on transfers for Gila and Gonçalo Ramos. Therefore, the Rossoneri rely primarily on funds generated from player sales to strengthen their attacking line.

Leão is named as the primary candidate who could leave the club. If Milan fails to actively work on player sales, it will be difficult to find the financial muscle required to convince Genk and the player himself. For this reason, the German club currently occupies a favorable position.