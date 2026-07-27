Snapchat Now Lets Users Share Music Tracks in Real Time

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows users to share the music they are listening to in real time. According to TechCrunch, the feature, called „Now Playing“, is launched within the Snap Map, opening up a way to keep up with friends' musical tastes and share your own tracks. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Blend of Music and Map

To use the new feature, users need to connect their streaming service account, specifically Spotify in the initial phase, to the app. Afterwards, it becomes possible to see what songs friends are enjoying right on the Snap Map. This adds a new emotional layer to daily communication.

The integration is not limited to the map. It has also been applied to Spotlight, Snapchat's TikTok-style short video section. Now, any song found in Spotlight videos can be saved directly to Spotify or added to your library by visiting the track page.

Privacy and Control Options

Snapchat has provided various settings with a special focus on user privacy. Specifically:

You choose who can see your listening activity.

The system does not show the last played song or full listening history.

If a user does not open the Snapchat app for the last 24 hours, music sharing is automatically paused.

Sharing can be optionally paused for three hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely.

This approach ensures the security of personal data while giving the user full control over their activity.

Social Networks and Music

Currently, leading social networks are actively developing music discovery and content sharing capabilities. For instance, on TikTok, users can share songs from streaming services and save tracks they like. Instagram has introduced a feature to show what you are listening to via Notes statuses in direct messages. Even Spotify itself has launched tools for sharing music with friends in real time.

Manny Adler, head of music at Snapchat, noted that music is one of the most personal ways people express themselves. According to him, this feature serves to bring friends closer and discover new tunes on the Snap Map.

Evolution of Snap Map

Launched in 2017, Snap Map was originally designed solely for viewing friends' locations and watching public Snap content around the world. Over time, the map has been enriched with a number of new features such as local points of interest, activities, and now music discovery. Today, with a monthly audience of over 450 million, the map has become an essential part of the Snapchat ecosystem.

According to the company, the new music feature is rolling out gradually to users in all regions where Spotify and Snapchat services are available, and is expected to launch in Canada soon.